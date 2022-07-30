House burns down after man fires 40 shots at police in Montgomery County standoff, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Officials say a shooter is dead, and a home completely destroyed after an hours-long standoff in Montgomery County.
The standoff began around 8 p.m. Friday when police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2000 block of Little Road in the Perkiomenville.
A woman reportedly told police the man was heavily armed and trying to commit suicide.
The man fired at least 40 rounds at police as they arrived on the scene, according to officials. Police reportedly did not return fire, but took cover and called for additional units.
The house was reportedly set on fire Saturday morning. SkyFOX over the scene showed the scorched remains of the house, where the man is said to have barricaded himself.
Officials say the suspect is dead after committing suicide.