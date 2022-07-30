Police: Man arrested after fleeing, crashing car in alleyway of Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIAnews - A man who fled from officers in his car, then on foot has been arrested and charged, according to Philadelphia police.
Police saw multiple vehicles fleeing a parking lot on the 4000 block of Cottman Avenue Friday night when responding to reports of a person with a gun.
A short time later, officers found a white sedan crashed in a rear alleyway on the 4000 block of Glendale Street. Police say a firearm was found inside.
The driver, who reportedly fled on foot, was found by police on the 1300 block of East Lycoming Street. He was treated for a possible gunshot wound to his hand at Temple University Hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Jim's Steaks fire: Firefighters get multi-alarm fire under control after four hours
- 3-year-old Pennsylvania boy contracts rare illness from tick bite
- 'Lucky to be alive': Arthur the corgi survives after being shot in the head, Pennsylvania SPCA says
The suspect, 38-year-old Julius Irvin, is charged with VUFA and related offenses.