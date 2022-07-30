Police: Man arrested after fleeing, crashing car in alleyway of Philadelphia neighborhood

A man who fled from officers in his car, then on foot has been arrested and charged, according to Philadelphia police.

Police saw multiple vehicles fleeing a parking lot on the 4000 block of Cottman Avenue Friday night when responding to reports of a person with a gun.

A short time later, officers found a white sedan crashed in a rear alleyway on the 4000 block of Glendale Street. Police say a firearm was found inside.

The driver, who reportedly fled on foot, was found by police on the 1300 block of East Lycoming Street. He was treated for a possible gunshot wound to his hand at Temple University Hospital.

The suspect, 38-year-old Julius Irvin, is charged with VUFA and related offenses.