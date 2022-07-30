Police: Man shoots woman 3 times, barricades himself inside Frankford home
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are on the scene after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home Saturday afternoon.
A woman called 911 to report that the man shot her three times, according to police.
When officers arrived at a house on the 5300 block of Akron Street, police say the man refused to come out.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Pick-up truck found in Delaware after man struck, killed on I-95 in Pennsylvania, police say
- Jim's Steaks fire: Firefighters get multi-alarm fire under control after four hours
- Video: 2 suspects sought for firing into crowd of people, shooting child in East Germantown
No word on the condition of the woman.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.