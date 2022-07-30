Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man shoots woman 3 times, barricades himself inside Frankford home

FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are on the scene after a man reportedly barricaded himself inside a home Saturday afternoon.

A woman called 911 to report that the man shot her three times, according to police.

When officers arrived at a house on the 5300 block of Akron Street, police say the man refused to come out.

No word on the condition of the woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.