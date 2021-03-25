House fire in Bristol Township that injured 1 was intentionally set, fire marshal says

article

A fire that torched a Bucks County residence with no working smoke alarms and sent at least one person to the hospital was intentionally started, according to fire investigators.

Firefighters were called to a property on the 800 block of Main Avenue just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning for reports of a fire. Officials said the home is divided into three separate living areas and did not have working smoke detectors.

A woman escaped the blaze by exiting a second-story window onto the roof of the porch where she was rescued by firefighters from the Croydon Fire Company, according to officials.

Another resident jumped from a second-floor window and was taken to Frankford Torresdale Hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries from the fall. Officials have not provided an update on the man's condition.

Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito later ruled the blaze an arson, according to an email. Bristol Township Detectives have taken over the investigation, Dippolito said.

