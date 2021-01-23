House fire sparked by space heater leaves 2 injured in Bucks County

article

Two people have been hospitalized following an early morning fire in Bucks County on Saturday.

Authorities responded to reports of a fire on the 4900 block of Beaver Dam Road in Bristol Township just after 4 a.m.

When fire officials first arrived, they found fire coming from the front and left side of the house with two elderly burn victims outside.

Residents were woken by neighbors pounding on the doors and windows to raise alarm about the fire.

Officials indicated that tehre were no working smoke alarms that sounded within the home and determined that the fire started in the living room of the house in the vicinity of a spae heater.

There were no firefighter injuries and an investigation into the fire continues.

