House lawmakers begin Russia probe hearing

House lawmakers have officially started their hearing to examine whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice, the first of several hearings scheduled by Democrats on special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

The House Judiciary Committee will hear from witnesses including John Dean, a star witness from Watergate who helped bring down Richard Nixon's presidency, and former U.S. attorneys.

House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler said the panel will continue to "unpack the work" of Mueller in future hearings.

Mueller said in his report that he couldn't exonerate Trump on obstruction, though he said there was not enough evidence to establish a conspiracy between Trump's campaign and Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Nadler said Trump's campaign "took full advantage of the attack" from Russia.