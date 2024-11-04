How officials will ensure voter security in Philly ahead Election Day

Safeguarding Philadelphia’s election process is a high priority for election day.

Multiple Philadelphia Police officers are already stationed outside the gate of the City of Philadelphia Ballot Processing Center on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Guests must have special election security badges, photo ID and go through security screening to go inside the secure facility. And this was all a day before the polls even opened.

"Anybody who who thinks it’s time to play militia, F around and find out." said tough-talking Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.

His office heading up an Election Day Task Force of law enforcement charged with handling complaints at the polls like voter intimidation and harassment.

"Anybody who thinks it’s time to insult, to deride, to mistreat, to threaten people. F around and find out. We do have the cuffs, we do have the jail cells, we do have the Philly juries, and we have the state prisons" said Krasner.

Inside the center, the calm before the Election Day storm.

Workers were showing off the new, faster ballot machines they hope can process tens of thousands of ballots an hour.

It’s also where more than 200 members of the media were granted credentials to watch the Philly vote count. Once the polls close, Philadelphia Police and Sheriff’s deputies are being utilized to transport ballots for processing.

Police say they are prepared for anything.

"We’ve done tabletop exercises, both with national partners and local partners, and just recently with our office emergency managers going through the process if an event happens, how we’re going to respond." Said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

The polls open in Pennsylvania at 7 a.m. That is also when workers will be allowed to start counting the 179,000 mail-in ballots that have already been turned in here in Philadelphia. 1.83 million were returned statewide.

Polls in PA will close at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

If you do have any problems at the polls in Philadelphia on Election Day, you can call The Office of the District Attorney’s Task force hotline at 215-686-9641 or your county election's office.