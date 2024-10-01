How dockworkers strikes will impact businesses, consumers: 'It's going to affect the supply chain'

As constant movement fills the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market in Southwest Philly there is growing concern of the lack of movement at the ports.

"Just the produce industry in general and how it would affect our business as well as the consumer," said Mark Levin the CEO of M. Levin & Company Inc.

The company relies heavily on the ports for their imported produce.

"We got ginger from China, we’ve got garlic from Mexico and Brazil," said Levin.

Their big time product is bananas.

"Our biggest items is plantains which comes from Central America," said Margie Levin-Fischman, who does Sales and Inventory Control at M. Levin & Company Inc.

Right now they’re banking on the piers in Wilmington and Camden.

"They are unloading fruit today because they are not part of that agreement, however if there are picketers out front our union personnel will not cross the picket line to pick it up. So, it’s going to affect the supply chain whether they are operating inside the pier or not," said Levin.

The picketers have been out front of the Wilmington Port since this morning, but are still allowing the trucks to pass.

"It’s been definitely interesting seeing the repercussions of seeing what’s happening today, it’s finally hitting the markets," said Ryan Sunderlin, a buyer at Coosemans.

Sunderlin says the unknown of how long the strike will be is causing costs to already sky rocket on imported items.

"You’re seeing anywhere from 20% to 200% increase in pricing due to the scarcity, knowing you won’t be able to get any in who knows how long," said Sunderlin.

That means the cost will then fall on the consumer.

"It’s going to increase the price of food, fruits and vegetables, anything that is on ship that can’t be loaded in a timely manner," said Levin.

"Winter is not typically the growing season in the U.S. so, if this prolongs a month, two months, three months, be prepared to see prices relatively higher at the grocery store," said Sunderlin.

Both Sunderlin and Levin says they understand the union's fight and say it is unfortunate that consumers will potentially see the biggest impact if both sides don’t come to an agreement.