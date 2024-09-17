How to register to vote in Delaware

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, which serves as a reminder to Americans as deadlines loom for the 2024 Election.

If you are planning to vote in this presidential election, it's time to check your voter registration.

Am I registered to vote?

Delaware voters can check their voter registration status online with your name, date of birth and driver's license or state ID number.

Am I eligible to vote?

To register to vote in Delaware, you must be:

A citizen of the United States

A resident of Delaware

18 years old on or before the date of the next General Election

Delaware residents can't register to vote if you:

Have been adjudged mentally incompetent. Adjudged mentally incompetent refers to a specific finding in a judicial guardianship or equivalent proceeding, based on clear and convincing evidence that the individual has a severe cognitive impairment which precludes exercise of basic voting judgment.

Were convicted of a felony and have not fully discharged your sentence

Were convicted of a disqualifying felony and have not been pardoned

When is the last day to register to vote?

Delaware residents must register to vote by October 12.

You can register to vote online, by mail, or at a number of government agencies, including any statewide Department of Elections office, Delaware Organized Voter Registration Program event, and other government offices.

When is Election Day?

Election Day is November 5. Polls will open in Delaware from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What is National Voter Registration Day?

National Voter Registration Day was established in 2012 as a "nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to celebrating our democracy."

Over 5 million Americans have reportedly been registered to vote as a result of the national holiday.