How to celebrate Passover, Easter safely with COVID cases rising

Another holiday weekend and another time to question how comfortable anyone can be in a crowded room, celebrating with family and friends, amid increasing COVID-19 cases.

"It really is blowing up again. The numbers are incredible," Doctor Mike Cirigliano, with Penn Medicine, stated.

That’s why Dr. Mike says precautions should be taken this holiday weekend. He says, besides everyone vaccinated and boosted who can be, he recommends everyone take a rapid antigen test that day.

"If people are negative, then you have lowered your risk significantly. Not zero, but you have lowered the risk," Dr. Mike explains.

If the test is positive, stay home.

"This virus isn’t going away. What we need to do is learn to live with it," Dr. Mike added.

"It’s exhausting. It’s exhausting. We kind of thought we turned a corner and now here we are again," Tom Carlin stated.

Carlin says he had a sneaking suspicion COVID would make a comeback and, in the last two weeks, cases are surging.

Dr. Mike adds older family members should wear masks and people who have been invited for gatherings should be vaccinated.

RELATED HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter