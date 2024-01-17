How to prevent pipes from freezing, bursting amid return of artic temperatures

Pennsylvania ranks 7th for frozen pipes and winter water losses in the U.S. and New Jersey at 20th, according to data from State Farm.

With freezing temperatures sticking around the Philadelphia area for the next few days, it might be a good idea to get a refresher on those pesky winter-related home issues we all may have forgotten about.

Davis Home Services in Burlington, New Jersey received double the calls on Wednesday for issues related to the low temps.

"We’re here at a home where the customer stated he had a main water line shut off valve right underneath his kitchen sink that actually burst. A lot of times due to the cold weather, water sitting in the line, once that cold water freezes it expands and breaks the pipe," said Lead Technician Ian McCleaf.

McCleaf said freezing and bursting pipes can cost hundreds to thousands of dollars for repairs, and said a few preventative measures can help save you money.

"Make sure that your pipes are insulated from the outside cold weather as much as possible. If you can make sure your heater in these cold times is running properly, that’ll keep the house temperature nice and warm, which will keep your pipes nice and warm," said McCleaf. "Especially on these cold front days keep these cabinet doors open to allow that heat to circulate in there and even keeping a little trickle of water with the cabinets open can’t hurt."

If your pipes are next to an exterior wall, McCleaf also recommends insulating your pipes and the wall.

State Farm said the three central causes of frozen pipes are quick drops in temperature, poor insulation and thermostats set too low. They recommend: insulating pipes, using heat tapes on your pipes that are approved, sealing leaks and disconnecting garden hoses.