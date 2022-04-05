Howell Living History Farm helps bring gardens to Garden State's capital

A New Jersey historical organization is helping to bring lessons of farming and agriculture to the Garden State's capital.

The Howell Living History Farm has helped turn 70 plots of land in Trenton into city gardens and uses the land to help teach kids about old school agriculture.

The program started over 30 years ago when community organization ISLES of Trenton got permission to turn three Chestnut Street lots into a garden.

Deputy Director of Community Planning Jim Simon said ISLES helps Howell Living History Farm identify suitable city property and helps them organize projects by providing seeds and running soil tests.

Children at one of Trenton's gardens Tuesday got a crash course in farming from Howell Living History farmhand Kevin Watson and two plow horses who tilled the land.

Neighborhood resident Cephala Ellis believes the garden offers a unique learning experience for children.

"They're digging in the soil, they're getting to see what grounding is, what the earth is like, the importance of growing vegetables, growing flowers, and just being in a healthy atmosphere," Ellis said.

Anyone interested in starting a community garden can join a growing waiting list by contacting ISLES of Trenton.

