Human remains found in construction trailer in Southwest Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery was made in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday night.
What we know:
Police say human remains were found inside a white construction trailer at 51st Street and Grays Avenue just after 7 p.m.
The age and gender of the deceased are still unknown because of the body's "severe decomposition."
What we don't know:
Police have yet to release any further details.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.