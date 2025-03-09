Human remains found in construction trailer in Southwest Philadelphia: police

The Brief Police found human remains in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night. They were discovered inside a white construction trailer. The body was found "severely decomposed."



An investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery was made in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday night.

What we know:

Police say human remains were found inside a white construction trailer at 51st Street and Grays Avenue just after 7 p.m.

The age and gender of the deceased are still unknown because of the body's "severe decomposition."

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details.

The investigation is ongoing.