Expand / Collapse search

Human remains found in construction trailer in Southwest Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 9, 2025 12:49pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Police found human remains in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night.
    • They were discovered inside a white construction trailer.
    • The body was found "severely decomposed."

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a disturbing discovery was made in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday night.

What we know:

Police say human remains were found inside a white construction trailer at 51st Street and Grays Avenue just after 7 p.m.

The age and gender of the deceased are still unknown because of the body's "severe decomposition."

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release any further details.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

PhiladelphiaNewsCrime & Public Safety