Human remains found nearly 30 years ago identified as missing Philadelphia woman: police

Human remains found nearly 30 years ago during a mining reclamation project in Pennsylvania have been identified.

Pennsylvania State Police said the remains of Margaret Carol Wininger were uncovered on Dec. 12, 1994 in Sugarloaf Township.

Investigators used the latest DNA technology and forensic genecology to find a possible relative that turned out to be Wininger's sister.

Authorities said Wininger, who was 46 when she died, went missing in the 1990s when she was living with her family in Northeast Philadelphia.

Authorities say Wininger's cause of death could not be determined.

Investigators have asked anyone who knew Margaret Carol Wininger around the time of her disappearance to contact Pennsylvania State Police.