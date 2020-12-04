Human remains found on Brigantine Beach

article

New Jersey State Police are investigating after human remains were found on Brigantine Beach.

A passerby reported locating the remains on the northern portion of the beach around 10 a.m. Thursday.

New Jersey State Police, State Park Police, and Brigantine Police Department responded to the scene. The remains were transported to the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and are pending an autopsy.

This remains under investigation.

