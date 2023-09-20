Hundreds gather in vigil for acting Temple University president JoAnne Epps

An enormous crowd gathered at Temple University’s Bell Tower for a vigil to honor and remember the life of the university’s interim president, JoAnne Epps.

She died Tuesday after becoming ill and collapsing onstage during a memorial service. Friends, family and colleagues spoke about the legacy she leaves behind at the university.

As the clock struck 12 at Temple University, hundreds gathered for the vigil, including student Remington Vaughan, who brought flowers in her memory.

"President Epps just meant a lot to our community and she meant a lot to the Philadelphia community, not just Temple," Vaughan said.

Vice President and Chief of Staff, Marylouise Esten, was Dr. Epps’ right hand.

"JoAnne thrived on being a mentor and her reach included law students, young lawyers, newly minted academic administrators, including a group on the provost office she called "Futures" and a host of others," Esten explained.

Donald Harris, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at Temple Beasley School of Law, said Epps was his super supporter and the reason he joined the Beasley School of Law 20 years ago. "JoAnne said if you come here, we’ll give you all the support you need to succeed. As a Black person entering academia, at that time, to have someone willing to support you…it really meant a big deal to me."

The 72-year-old spent four decades at Temple, teaching at the law school, then becoming Dean. She served as Executive Vice President and Provost and, in April, was appointed acting President.

Chairperson Mitchell Morgan says the Board of Trustees spent much of the morning in tears talking about her legacy. "One of the things we agreed to today was to take the word Acting in front of her name and make her legacy being a President and we’re going to put her portrait up with all the other presidents at Temple."

"I absolutely admired her and she inspired us," former Temple President Richard Englert said. "Her optimism. Her can-do approach, her brilliance and, most especially, her love of people."

There was a brief moment of intentional silence for Epps, who often encouraged others to listen.

"Like this university, JoAnne Epps changed lives," Esten continued. "That’s what she asked us to do. That is her legacy. We are her legacy."