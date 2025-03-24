Hundreds gather for Real ID day in South Philly

The Brief The federal enforcement deadline for REAL IDs is fast approaching. In an effort to give Pennsylvania residents more opportunities to get theirs, PennDOT hosted a special REAL ID day across the state.



Here's a look inside REAL ID day in South Philadelphia Monday.

What they're saying:

Hundreds of people lined up outside PennDOT’s Driver License Center at Whitman Plaza in South Philadelphia for Real ID day, a statewide push to help people meet the federal enforcement requirement that’s happening on May 7th.

"It took me three hours," said Alyssa Campbell of South Philadelphia. "I got here at right at 10 a.m. when it was supposed to open. It is now 1:10 p.m. Very shocking, I will admit."

But at least it’s done. Campbell says her Real ID will be arriving in the mail., but says, "I saw some people get turned away, unfortunately, for not having the right documents, which is terrible in my opinion, but you gotta do what you gotta do."

Tony Jenkins, of West Philly, said that’s what happened to him two weeks ago.

"My social security card was laminated. They wouldn’t take it. That’s why I’m back today," explains Jenkins.

There is a list of required documents you’ll need in order to obtain a Real ID. While Real ID driver’s licenses are optional in Pennsylvania, you will need a Real ID or another federally acceptable identification, like a passport or a military ID, to board a domestic flight or enter certain federal sites and military bases.

Lizzy Friedman, of East Passyunk, said, "I have a passport. I’m not too too worried about it. [It’s] just a matter of timing."

"It’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it," said Ed Emery of Upper Darby.

What's next:

Real ID days are happening regularly over the next couple of months.

Additional information : https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dmv/driver-services/real-id.html

Future Real ID days and locations: https://www.pa.gov/agencies/dmv/driver-services/real-id/real-id-days.html