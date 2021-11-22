Hundreds of Gopuff drivers nationwide set to strike Tuesday

Drivers for the food delivery service, Gopuff, which started right here in Philadelphia, are asking for better pay and flexible access to shifts.

Gopuff recently landed a one billion dollar investment and workers say the very same week they received slashed pay, cut bonuses, and limited access to shifts.

They want to raise their hourly guarantee to a minimum of $20 an hour .They also want a guaranteed minimum number of hours for all drivers.

Workers are also asking for a clear explanation of causes for termination.

In a statement to FOX 29, Gopuff stated the following:

"Delivery partners with Gopuff earn an average of $18 to $25 per hour, which is among the highest in the industry. Nearly 70% of delivery partners choose to deliver less than 20 hours a week. For anyone looking for a guaranteed salary and schedule, Gopuff provides full and part-time employment with benefits in every market we operate."

