Hunting Park shooting leaves 3 in critical condition, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a triple shooting that took place in Hunting Park Tuesday night.

According to police, three people were shot on the 4300 block of North Carlisle Street around 10:15 p.m.

Police say the victims are critical but expected to survive.

No arrests have been made, according to authorities.

