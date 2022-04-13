Expand / Collapse search

Hunting Park shooting leaves 3 in critical condition, police say

Authorities say a triple shooting in Hunting Park is under investigation. 

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a triple shooting that took place in Hunting Park Tuesday night. 

According to police, three people were shot on the 4300 block of North Carlisle Street around 10:15 p.m. 

Police say the victims are critical but expected to survive. 

No arrests have been made, according to authorities. 

