NYC Subway Shooting: Philadelphia police monitoring SEPTA, passengers urged to 'stay vigilant'

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department say they are monitoring SEPTA after Tuesday's shooting at a New York subway station left dozens injured.

According to authorities, the shooting happened during the height of the morning rush hour and began on a crowded subway train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

At about 8:24 a.m., a man aboard a northbound N train tossed two smoke bombs onto the floor, and opened fire inside the train as it approached the 36th Street station, Chief James Essig said.

The gunman fired at least 33 times, striking 10 people.

More than a dozen other people were hurt in the subsequent chaos. Some other victims suffered smoke inhalation, injuries from falling, and panic attacks, Essig said.

A Philadelphia man, 62-year-old Frank R. James, has been identified as a person of interest in the shooting, according to authorities.

Police believe he rented the U-Haul van found near the scene of the shooting.

Essig said the U-Haul van became of interest to investigators after a set of keys were found in the Sunset Park subway station after the shooting.

Investigators say several items were found inside, including the suspect's handgun, three extended magazines, four smoke grenades and a hatchet.

SEPTA says it has about 28,000 cameras in place to keep an eye on the transit system on all lines and officers have been placed at different stations.

SEPTA riders have been encouraged to pay extra attention during their commute and report suspicious incidents through the Transit Watch app.

This comes at a time when safety on SEPTA has been a major concern for local riders after several violent incidents.

The Philadelphia Police Department is working closely with law enforcement in New York as the search for James continues.

