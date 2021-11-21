Hurts' 3 rushing touchdowns help Eagles march over Saints, 40-29

article

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found the endzone three times for the first time in his career to cap off another potent ground attack for the Birds in their 40-29 win over the New Orleans Saints.

While the final score was skewed, the Eagles 33-7 lead got shaved down to just a two score game in the fourth quarter. The Saints' assembled a late rally with two touchdowns and a field goal to whittle the score down to 33-22.

With less than five minutes to play, Hurts dashed the Saints comeback attempt with a 24-yard touchdown run to give the Birds 40 points. It was the first time in Hurts' young career that he found the endzone three times in one game.

Philadelphia continued to hammer the run game with Miles Sanders leading the way with 94-yards in his first game back from the injured list. Jordan Howard, who has given the Birds a meaningful boost since being added off the practice squad, tallied 63-yards on 10 carries.

One of the most electrifying play of the game happened on the defensive side of the ball when Eagles cornerback Darius Slay picked off Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian and returned it for a touchdown. The Eagles defensive core stood tall for most of the game, holding the Saints to just over 100 rushing yards.

Sunday's win was the Eagles first at The Linc this season. The Eagles will travel to East Rutherford on next Sunday to play the division rival New York Giants.

