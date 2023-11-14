Husband charged in wife’s murder found dead from self-inflicted gunshot in New Jersey: police

article

A senior couple is dead after a series of unfortunate events unfolded in Vineland, New Jersey early November.

On Friday, November 3, 2023, at around 5:23 P.M., Franklin Township Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Weymouth Road due to an open 9-1-1 call.

Upon arrival, they said they discovered 62-year-old female resident Karen Conner deceased, having suffered a single gunshot wound.

Police say the woman’s 67-year-old husband, Laurence D. Conner, was present at the scene.

Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Franklin Township Police immediately began an investigation.

Based on Karen Conner’s autopsy conducted on November 4, Gloucester County medical examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled her cause of death as a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death as a homicide.

On Wednesday, November 8, officials issued a warrant for Laurence D. Conner related to the death of his wife, charging him with homicide and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

After a wide-range of efforts to locate the 67-year-old, police say Laurence D. Conner was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot in a vehicle in Vineland, New Jersey on Friday, November 10.

This investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Jordan Plitt of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5583 or Detective Allison Schnapp of the Franklin Township Police Department at 856-694-1415.

Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us.