HVAC contractor accused of spying in girls' bathroom at school faces additional charges

The HVAC contractor accused of secretly recording inside a middle school girls’ bathroom is facing additional charges after more videos were found, according to prosecutors.

Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, has been charged with seven counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (manufacturing of child pornography), eight counts of third-degree invasion of privacy, and seven counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child (possession of child pornography).

Mahley was an eight-year employee of Multi-Temp Mechanical, Inc., located in Westville. The company was contracted by the Gloucester Township Board of Education. Multi-Temp Mechanical, Inc. has been cooperating with the investigation.

Police said he installed mirrors onto the back of bathroom stall doors that allowed him to secretly record girls using the restroom. According to investigators, after the mirrors were discovered, school officials located Mahley inside the utility closet.

During the investigation, multiple devices were seized from Mahley’s West Deptford home and his work vehicle.

Prosecutors say while performing a thorough search of a tablet, detectives located videos of six minor female victims and one adult victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have additional information, please contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

