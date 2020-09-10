Police: HVAC contractor installed mirrors in girls' bathroom at Gloucester Twp. school

article

Gloucester Township police say a man who performed HVAC work at Glen Landing Middle School is accused of installing mirrors on the interior doors of the stalls in one of the girls’ bathrooms.

According to police, staff became suspicious that someone was peering through an air conditioning vent located overtop of the bathroom stalls and alerted authorities on Sept. 9.

Gregory Mahley, 51, of West Deptford, was charged with one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (manufacturing of child pornography), one count of third-degree Invasion of Privacy, and one count of third-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child (possession of child pornography).

Mahley was an eight-year employee of Multi-Temp Mechanical, Inc., located in Westville. The company was contracted by the Gloucester Township Board of Education.

Police say Gloucester Township Board of Education officials ordered a full inspection of all schools and facilities that Mahley may have had access to. As of this time, no other suspicious activities have been uncovered, according to police.

If you have additional information, please contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500.

