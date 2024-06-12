I-95 collapse: NTSB releases final report detailing chaotic moments after crash, fire

The NTSB has released its final report detailing last June’s deadly crash and collapse on I-95, outlining the chaotic moments of the wreck and the fire in Northeast Philadelphia.

It was the crash of a tractor trailer on June 11th, 2023, that killed a driver and shut down one of the busiest highways in the country.

The National Transportation Safety Board, in its report, said at 6:17 in the morning, a 911 caller stated a gasoline tanker truck flipped over the Cottman Avenue exit of I-95 and was on fire.

Drivers posted video of the thick, black smoke covering the highway.

An eyewitness told investigators it, "…just erupted, like completely exploded. Huge ball of fire."

Just eight minutes later, 911 callers reported the highway was buckling and by 6:45, the northbound lanes, that carry an average of 160,000 vehicles a day, completely collapsed.

Investigators said inside the wreckage, they found the body of 53-year-old Nathan Moody, who, according to the medical examiner, died of blunt trauma, inhalation and thermal injuries. He had been hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline from Wilmington to a gas station in Philly when the truck overturned.

Logs show he had been on the clock for seven and a half hours overnight before the morning crash. Toxicology reports say there was no drugs of abuse or alcohol in his system. The reports also say Moody was wearing his seatbelt and photos still show it latched at the time of the crash.

Fears of a traffic carmageddon never materialized after detours were set up and crews worked around the clock to make temporary repairs.

Truckloads of aggregate hauled in from Delco filled in the gap. And, in a ceremony 12 days later, Governor Josh Shapiro re-opened the northbound lanes of I-95 to many happy commuters.

The highway permanently reopened May 23rd, 2024.