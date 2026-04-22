I-95 construction expected to cause traffic delays ahead of Flyers playoff game

The Brief Fans attending Wednesday's Flyers home playoff game are encouraged to arrive early due to an ongoing construction project on I-95. Drivers on I-95 southbound should use Exit 20 for Columbus Boulevard, and northbound drivers should use Exit 13 for Penrose Avenue/Platt Bridge. The Flyers are up 2-0 in the best of seven playoff series.



Fans heading to the Xfinity Mobile Arena for the Flyers' first playoff game in over five years should plan to arrive early.

The stadium warned of an ongoing construction project on I-95 that has closed exit ramps and is expected to cause traffic delays.

What we know:

Nearly 20,000 fans are expected to file into the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday night, and others will watch the action from Stateside Live! and Live Casino.

The massive crowd is expected to create traffic delays around the South Philadelphia sports complex, worsened by an ongoing construction project on I-95.

Exit 19 northbound entrance and exit ramps, along with the southbound exit ramp, will be closed through May 17.

"Fans attending the Flyers playoff home game on Wednesday should expect increased traffic at Exit 17," Xinifity Mobile Arena wrote in a social media post. "Fans are encouraged to arrive early to Xfinity Mobile Arena."

What you can do:

To lessen traffic congestion, fans are asked to use two alternative routes on I-95 southbound and northbound.

I-95 Southbound: Use Exit 20 (Columbus Boulevard) to access the Sports Complex

I-95 Northbound: Use Exit 13 (Penrose Avenue/Platt Bridge)

The backstory:

The Flyers have jumped to a 2-game lead over the cross-state rival Pittsburgh Penguins in the best of seven series.

The Flyers last home playoff game was in 2020, when they lost in seven games to the New York Islanders in the second round.