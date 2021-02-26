I-95 North closed at Washington Avenue after tractor-trailer overturns

article

The northbound lanes of I-95 in Philadelphia will be closed for several hours after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred later Friday morning near Washington Avenue.

Officials say a FedEx tractor-trailer overturned, spilling packages all over the roadway.

Police say the roadway is expected to be closed for approximately three hours as crews work to clean up the mess.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

