I-95 northbound reopened after gas leak prompts shutdown, major traffic

The Brief Parts of I-95 were shut down Sunday night due to a gas leak. The issue caused heavy traffic and major delays.



I-95 Northbound has been reopened, but delays may continue.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police say the shutdown was due to a severed gas main began between Academy Road and Woodhaven Road.

Cars were backed up as heavy traffic ensued.

I-95 northbound was closed at Academy Road and southbound at Woodhaven Road.

State police say the Bensalem and Bucks County overpasses were shut down as well.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the Office of Emergency Management says I-95 northbound is now reopened.

Drivers should expect extended delays until further notice while they investigate.