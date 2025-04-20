I-95 northbound reopened after gas leak prompts shutdown, major traffic
PHILADELPHIA - A gas leak has caused a shutdown on I-95, prompting major traffic.
I-95 Northbound has been reopened, but delays may continue.
What we know:
A gas leak shut down parts of I-95, Sunday.
Just before 8:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police say the shutdown was due to a severed gas main began between Academy Road and Woodhaven Road.
Cars were backed up as heavy traffic ensued.
I-95 northbound was closed at Academy Road and southbound at Woodhaven Road.
State police say the Bensalem and Bucks County overpasses were shut down as well.
As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the Office of Emergency Management says I-95 northbound is now reopened.
Drivers should expect extended delays until further notice while they investigate.
The Source: The information in this story is from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of Emergency Management.