I-95 northbound reopened after gas leak prompts shutdown, major traffic

By
Published  April 20, 2025 9:31pm EDT
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Parts of I-95 shut down due to gas leak

I-95 northbound in Northeast Philadelphia has reopened as southbound remains closed after police say a gas leak occurred Sunday night.

The Brief

    • Parts of I-95 were shut down Sunday night due to a gas leak.
    • The issue caused heavy traffic and major delays.

PHILADELPHIA - A gas leak has caused a shutdown on I-95, prompting major traffic. 

I-95 Northbound has been reopened, but delays may continue.

What we know:

A gas leak shut down parts of I-95, Sunday.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police say the shutdown was due to a severed gas main began between Academy Road and Woodhaven Road. 

Cars were backed up as heavy traffic ensued.

I-95 northbound was closed at Academy Road and southbound at Woodhaven Road. 

State police say the Bensalem and Bucks County overpasses were shut down as well.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the Office of Emergency Management says I-95 northbound is now reopened. 

Drivers should expect extended delays until further notice while they investigate.

The Source: The information in this story is from the Pennsylvania State Police and the Office of Emergency Management.

