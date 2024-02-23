I-95 Philadelphia closure: Southbound lanes reopen early after CAP demolition

Starting the week off with some good news for morning commuters, Interstate 95 has completely re-opened in Center City.

Southbound lanes were shut down from Saturday evening to Monday morning to allow crews to expand the covered area over I-95 in Penn’s Landing as part of the I-95 CAP project.

I-95 was closed between I-676/Callowhill Street (Exit 22) and the Morris Street on-ramp for 36 hours beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24. That portion of the interstate was expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday morning, but traffic was able to flow several hours earlier.

The following ramps have also reopened in addition to the busy interstate:

Ramp from I-676 East to I-95 South (Chester/Philadelphia Int’l Airport).

Ramp from I-95 South to Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue (Exit 22).

The Market Street ramp to I-95 South will remain closed through early March. Drivers should follow posted detour signs to southbound Columbus Boulevard and access I-95 South at Morris Street. Trucks will be directed to continue south on Columbus Boulevard and use Oregon Avenue and Front Street to access the on-ramp to I-95 South.

Officials say no additional weekend closures are planned for I-95, but weeknight closures should be expected in March.

‘CAP’ is a huge transformation that will cost nearly $330 million to reconnect Philadelphia to the Delaware River waterfront with a new park and bridge covering 11.5 acres from Columbus Boulevard to Chestnut and Walnut streets and from Front Street to the Delaware River.