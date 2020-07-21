I-95 South reopens in Newark, Delaware after crash involving state trooper
NEWARK, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a crash they say involved one of their own patrol vehicles and a tractor-trailer on I-95 early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-95 in the area of Churchmans Marsh Road in Newark around 3:15 a.m.
Injuries have been reported, but police say they are non-life-threatening.
Traffic was getting by on the right shoulder before the road reopened around 6:30 a.m.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
