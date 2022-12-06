'I need to give him a hug': Local woman searching for man who saved her life after car crash in Chester County

A local woman is searching for the man who she says saved her life after a car crash on Route 82 in Coatsville Monday morning.

Carla Long of Coatsville was on her way to a doctor's appointment when she hit a slick spot on a curve and flew off the road, crashing her car.

"As soon as I hit it, I started losing control. I went down, car flipped on its side, then went down in the ditch," Carla said.

Carla says she was terrified. She hit her head and was in pain all over her body. She sat there, upside down in her car, honking and flashing her high beams, hoping someone would come along to help her.

"I was pinned. I was screaming, flashing my high beams," she said.

Alongside the busy highway, Carla was helpless. She said she could see cars passing her, but no one stopped.

"I'm sitting there crying, like somebody help me."

The 45-year-old's prayers were answered when a man finally pulled over to lend a hand, asking if she was okay.

"He's like, ‘Are you bleeding?’ Then, he just started talking to me. He talked me through everything," Carla said.

The Good Samaritan called 911 and kept Carla calm while they waited for emergency crews to arrive. The nightmare did not stop there, though.

A pickup truck flew off the road at the same spot, narrowly missing the man and crashing into Carla's car.

"He jumped. He was lucky," Carla said. "I'm grateful he was okay."

Carla says the man stayed with her until emergency crews arrived and rushed her to the hospital, but through the chaos of it all, she was not able to get his name. Now, she's on a mission to find this guardian angel and thank him.

"I need to give him a huge hug. I need to thank him. He saved my life. I didn't give up. He promised he'd stay there to help me and he did."