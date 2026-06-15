ICE agent struck by fleeing suspect's car in New Jersey, shot fired

The Brief An ICE agent suffered unknown injuries after they were struck by a vehicle that was being operated by a fleeing suspect. Stafford Township Police say ICE was operating in the area attempting to arrest a suspect. The agent discharged his firearm and is believed to have struck the fleeing vehicle.



An Immigration and Customs enforcement agent opened fire on a fleeing suspect who struck the agent with their vehicle Monday morning in Manahawkin, New Jersey, according to police.

What we know:

Stafford Township police say the incident unfolded around 9:30 a.m. Monday on Route 72 near Mermaid Drive in Manahawkin.

Police say ICE agents were attempting to arrest a suspect who managed to flee the scene in a vehicle. As they fled, the suspect’s vehicle struck an ICE agent.

The agent discharged his firearm at the vehicle, possibly striking it. The suspect managed to continue fleeing and has yet to be located.

Stafford Township Police say there is no reason to believe there is further concern for public safety.

Dig deeper:

Stafford Township Police said in a brief press release that they were not assisting or part of the ICE operation. They say they are also not conducting the investigation.

Local police are managing traffic, and securing the crime scene, according to the release.

More information is expected to be released later.

The public has been asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

The agent sustained unknown injuries. It is also not known if the suspect was injured in the incident.