Oh, Mary! brings Tony winner J. Harrison Ghee to Philadelphia’s Miller Theater in March 2027

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The Brief Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! at The Miller Theater in Philadelphia. The hit comedy runs March 9–14, 2027, with tickets available now. Additional casting and show details will be announced in the coming months.



Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee will take on the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in the Philadelphia run of Oh, Mary! at The Miller Theater from March 9–14, 2027, according to producers and Ensemble Arts Philly.

J. Harrison Ghee to lead Philadelphia run of hit comedy

Ghee, who made history as the first non-binary actor to win a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, will star in the limited engagement of Oh, Mary! at The Miller Theater. The show is presented by Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization, with tickets available online, by phone, or in person at the Academy of Music Box Office.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ J. Harrison Ghee as Mary Todd Lincoln | Photo Credit: Daniel Rampulla

Oh, Mary! has been a major hit on Broadway and London’s West End, breaking box office records and earning rave reviews. "The opportunity to get a crack at Mary Todd Lincoln is beyond a dream come true. We are going to set the road on fire with this electrifyingly hilarious play," said Ghee.

The production’s creative team includes dots (scenic design), Holly Pierson (costume design), Cha See (lighting design), Daniel Kluger (sound design and original music), Drew Levy (sound design), Leah J. Loukas (wig design), Addison Heeren (props supervision), and David Dabbon (musical arrangements). Additional casting will be announced in the coming months.

The backstory:

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy that explores the life of Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks before Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton. The play has won both Tony and Olivier Awards and is known for its piercing writing and campy performances.

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and became the first show in the Lyceum Theatre’s 121-year history to gross more than $1 million in a single week. It has broken its own box office record thirteen times and was the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment.

What you can do:

Tickets for the Philadelphia run are available at www.ensembleartsphilly.org, by calling 215-893-1999, or at the Academy of Music Box Office.

Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.

American Sign Language and Audio Description will be offered Friday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m., and captioning will be available Saturday, March 13, at 1:30 p.m.

What we don't know:

Details about the full cast and specific showtimes for each performance have not yet been announced. Further information on additional accessibility offerings or special events is also pending.