Iconic, 300-pound skateboard bench removed from North Philadelphia after being stolen from NYC park

An iconic skateboard bench that was stolen from a New York City park and appeared in Philadelphia is now set to head back to New York.

The 300-pound metal bench was reportedly taken by a group of masked skaters who rented a truck and hauled the bench from Tompkins Square Park in Manhattan to Cecil B. Moore Plaza in Philadelphia.

Since its arrival in the Delaware Valley, skaters have flocked to Cecil B. Moore Plaza to make their mark on a piece of skateboarding history.

"Every skater that is a true skater knows what this thing is, and it’s cool they got it down from New York to Philly, so we can get a chance to do some stuff on it," Donny Hixon from New Jersey said.

On Wednesday, the bench disappeared from North Philadelphia.

Temple University told FOX 29's Chris O'Connell that a man with a sales receipt from a metal shop claimed back the bench and is set to return it to New York City.

Local skaters hoped they'd be able to keep passing on the bench and share its wealth, even internationally, but the plan was cut short.