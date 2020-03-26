Idris Elba gives coronavirus health update, says he and wife still not experiencing any symptoms

Idris Elba took to Twitter to give fans an update on his condition after revealing that both he and his wife have coronavirus.

On March 16, the “Hobbs & Shaw” actor revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19, but noted at the time that he was not experiencing any symptoms of the virus. He’s since shared regular updates on social media, including revealing that his wife, Sabrina Dhowre, tested positive as well. His latest update came Wednesday night when he posted a photo of himself next to a window along with a caption about how he's coping.

“Hoping everyone is coping with this $@@!! Currently still quarantine.. Sab and I still feel ok so far with no changes,” Elba wrote. “Dr told us that after quarantine we will be immune for a certain time since our antibodies fought this. At some point we’d like to go home to London. Bsafe.”

The actor previously said that he experienced a headache and body aches on the day he was tested but has since bounced back from that. Based on his latest post, it seems the biggest hurdle for the star's recovery at the moment is getting out of quarantine and going home.

Elba was in New Mexico working when his positive test result came through. He’s been in isolation there ever since with Dhowre, who revealed on Oprah Winfrey’s new Apple TV+ series “Oprah Talks COVID-19” that she remained at her husband’s side despite the risks of getting the virus.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on my way anyway, I wanted to be with him,” she said. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”

"We didn’t change the way we interacted,” she added. “I could have made a decision to put myself maybe in a separate room or stay away, and I’m sure that people are making those decisions that are tough decisions to make. But I made the decision to be with him and still touch him.”

Elba made sure to note that he was with his wife before he got tested and admitted that the likelihood that she wasn’t already exposed was low.

He explained that they “made a calculated decision as a family to stick together through this.”

Elba is one of several celebrities to contract the novel virus, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Kristofer Hivju.

