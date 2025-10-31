Illegal car meet-up crackdown: Philly police search homes of suspected organizers

The Brief Philadelphia police are cracking down on illegal car meet-ups across the city. Officers searched the homes of suspected organizers to prevent a planned event. Over 600 car meet-ups have occurred since last March, posing public safety risks.



Police in Philadelphia are taking a strong stance against illegal car meet-ups, targeting organizers to prevent a planned event this weekend.

Police search homes of suspected organizers

On Friday, officers executed search warrants at homes on North 8th Street, looking for two brothers who are the suspected organizers of the car meet-ups.

Police say they received credible information about a large event planned for this weekend.

Inspector Ray Evers of the Philadelphia Police stated, "They've planned previous car meets and we have information they're planning for this weekend and that's why we're in their living rooms right now searching."

Marisol Cruz, who lives at one of the searched homes, expressed her shock at the situation.

"My camera was ripped out, my house was ransacked. So nobody was here when this happened," she said.

What we know:

Philadelphia has seen over 600 car meet-ups since last March, occurring in various parts of the city including West Philly, downtown, and South Philly.

Deputy Police Commissioner Mike Cram highlighted the public safety risks, stating, "There are a serious danger to public safety. You see what they do with their cars, they care about no one."

Despite police efforts, there is an expectation that the car meet crowd may still attempt to gather this weekend.

"They're gonna do it just to make a point. If they don't show up, I'll be surprised," said a police official.

Dig deeper:

Philadelphia Police Department

Police have recently arrested David French of Philadelphia for a car meet-up that occurred on September 28.

They also arrested Daniel Clark, of Darby, in connection with hosting multiple illegal car meet-ups.

A third person, Kendrick Stewart of Reading, wanted for hosting multiple car meet events, is still on the loose.

Philadelphia Police Department

Philly police have made a slew of arrests in connection to a bunch of illegal car meet-up events they refer to as ‘project X.’

Related article

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the planned car meet-up will still take place this weekend despite police intervention.

The full extent of the involvement of those whose homes were searched remains to be seen.