Illegal dumping crackdown in Camden includes cash rewards up to $1000: Everything you need to know

What is the issue?

Over the years, Camden leaders have been trying to make the city better, but one of the issues that is still lingering is illegal dumping.

These days, Marc Velez feels a lot more comfortable walking his dog Zeus on the streets of Camden.

"In the past 10 years it’s a whole 180 change. It went from very bad, couldn’t even step outside, to now I can take my dog out for a walk and not feel like I’m going to get harmed," says Velez.

He does worry about Zeus, who often gets into the illegal dumping debris on the side of the roads.

"They consider it as the city to dump, like it’s a dumping city because of its reputation, but I don’t feel like it’s that," says Velez.

In the past, FOX 29 has done stories about the illegal dumping problem in the city.

What has Camden done to fix illegal dumping?

In 2022, city leaders received $500,000 in state funding for a citywide network of cameras to capture perpetrators.

"We are seeing pickup trucks full, U-Haul trucks, trailers whatever can be offloaded quickly and easily and efficiently," says Lieutenant Gordon Harvey, of the Camden County Police Department.

Two years later, more than 100 cameras have been installed throughout the city. These cameras are assisting in cracking down on illegal activity.

What happens if I get caught illegally dumping?

"If you are a contractor taking a dump truck down to dump things illegally, not only are you going to be fined, but you can lose that $100,000 dump truck. Do it the right way just like all the other contractors," says New Jersey State Representative Donald Norcross, of the 1st Congressional District.

"We are hitting those folks in their pockets and saying this ain’t going to happen," says the Mayor of Camden, Victor Carstarphen.

The cameras are no longer going to be the only ones watching.

How can I get rewarded for helping the city crackdown?

A new ordinance will incentivize from $500 up to $1000 for information from community members leading to the apprehension and conviction of an illegal dumping suspect.

A much smaller amount than the nearly $5,000,000 a year the city has been spending on removing this debris.

"We were spending that and said well listen we are going to spend a little bit, let’s put it in this area where it can help our residents be together with us and give them opportunities," says Mayor Carstarphen.

Back on the streets of Camden, Velez feels this is a step in the right direction.

"It will get people to stop doing the dumping and then you are getting paid to be able to help out the community, so, I think that’s pretty cool," says Velez.

I saw someone illegally dumping, what now?

If you spot anyone illegally dumping, contact the Camden County Police anonymous TIP line at 856-757-7042.