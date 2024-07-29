Illegal speakeasy discovered in Southwest Philadelphia after man shot in field: police

Philadelphia police say a shooting led to the unexpected discovery of a large speakeasy operating illegally in the southwest section of the city.

A 37-year-old man was shot in the back at 60th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene, where they found more than they bargained for - a "very well organized" open-field speakeasy.

Police say it spans a number of acres, and includes enough seating, food and beverages for hundreds of people.

MORE HEADLINES:

Pool tables and decorations were also found on the property, according to police.

FOX 29's Shaynah Ferrrara got an inside look as she ventured into the trash-filled woods to find grills, lounge chairs, and even uncooked meat.

Police say it appears the illegal speakeasy had been around for a long time, but is now on their radar.

"This will no longer be a place for people to come back and drink illegally," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

A resident in the area told FOX 29 that the speakeasy has been going on for at least 5 years, and operates from March to November every year.

It is still unclear what caused the shooting, but the victim is said to be in stable condition.

No charges or arrests have been announced at this time. An investigation is on the way as police process the scene during daytime hours.