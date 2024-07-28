Victim critical after firing back at teen robbers in West Philadelphia: police

Philadelphia police say arrests have been made after a robbery in Parkside ended with an exchange of gunfire between a victim and a suspect.

A 26-year-old man was found with a critical gunshot wound to the chest on the 1200 block of North 41st Street around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police say he fired back after being robbed by two 16-year-old suspects.

One suspect was struck multiple times by the victim's return fire, and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The second suspect was not injured, and taken into custody at the hospital.

Police say two weapons were recovered, and that the victim was licensed to carry.