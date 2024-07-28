Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired as car meet-up dismantled by police in Kensington

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  July 28, 2024 2:01pm EDT
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after another car meet-up caused a commotion in Kensington this weekend.

Officers responded to the gathering at 2nd Street and Lehigh Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

While attempting to break it up, police say an unknown man fired two shots in the air.

MORE HEADLINES:

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made.

It is unclear how many people were at the meet-up when the gunfire erupted.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.