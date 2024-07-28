Shots fired as car meet-up dismantled by police in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after another car meet-up caused a commotion in Kensington this weekend.
Officers responded to the gathering at 2nd Street and Lehigh Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday.
While attempting to break it up, police say an unknown man fired two shots in the air.
No one was injured, and no arrests have been made.
It is unclear how many people were at the meet-up when the gunfire erupted.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.