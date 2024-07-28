8 guns, ammo, body armor found after man made threats in Montgomery County: police

article

A man is charged with terroristic threats after a scary series of events unfolded Friday evening in Abington Township,

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Walnut Avenue after a 911 caller reported that an armed suspect had just threatened him.

The victim told police the suspect, identified as Donte Vaughn, showed up to his house three different times in one day.

According to a report, Vaughn threatened to "shoot this place up," while also telling a second victim, "I’ll stitch you up too."

The suspect reportedly returned with a handgun, calling for the victim to come down to the street to fight, then left when the victim refused.

He was detained outside a nearby business a short time later as police searched the property, recovering eight firearms, body armor, several thousand rounds of ammunition and narcotics.

Three of the guns were classified as "Ghost Guns," one was stolen from another jurisdiction, and one was outfitted with a "Switch" device, which allows fully-automatic firing.

Vaughn is charged with Terroristic Threats, Violations of the Uniform Firearms Act, and Possession of Narcotics.