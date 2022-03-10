'I'm having way too much fun': Jason Kelce returning to Eagles for 2022 season

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced Thursday that he will return for the 2022 season, his 12th in the National Football League.

"I'm definitely not retiring from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, I'm having way too much fun doing that. I'm looking forward to another year, Philadelphia. And to all my teammates, let's go dominate." Kelce said after pouring himself a beer in a video posted to the Eagles Twitter account.

Kelce, 34, has been a stalwart on the Eagles offensive line since he was drafted in the 6th round in 2011 from Cincinnati. Since then, he's earned five Pro Bowl nominations and four first-team All-Pro nods.

The Eagles website described Kelce as an ‘ironman’ among NFL centers and pointed out that he has started the most consecutive games at center for the Eagles since 1970.

He is perhaps best known in Philadelphia for donning a mummers costume and riling up the crowd at the Eagles Super Bowl parade in 2017.

