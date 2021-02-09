‘I’m not a cat’: Lawyer can’t remove Zoom filter during virtual court appearance

Attorney Rod Ponton is now laughing over his Zoom fail that’s starting to go viral.

Ponton, 69, had trouble removing a filter when he presented himself in virtual court Tuesday morning. For about a minute, he appeared as a talking cat. The video was captured from a court livestream and later posted to social media.

"Mr. Ponton, I believe you have a filter turned on in the video setting," Judge Roy Ferguson explained to Ponton before the hearing began.

Ponton responded that he and his assistant were working to remove the filter immediately, but didn’t want to hold up the court proceedings.

"I’m prepared to go forth with it," Ponton told the judge while still appearing as the feline. "I’m here live. I’m not a cat."

Ponton said he was in court for a forfeiture case, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all court sessions are taking place via Zoom.

He had used his secretary’s computer.

"And for some reason, she had the cat filter on her computer," Ponton told FOX Television Stations Tuesday.

Ponton said the younger judge told him how to remove the filter.

"I’m laughing now," Ponton said. "I’m happy to be famous for my ‘cat day’ in court."

The attorney said he’s not nervous about zooming into court in the future.

"I got to make sure I don’t have any filters on it," he said.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.