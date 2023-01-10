In-N-Out Burger expanding to Tennessee

In-N-Out Burger is headed to the Volunteer State.

The beloved California burger chain announced Tuesday its plan to open future restaurants in Tennessee in addition to an Eastern territory office in the city of Franklin.

"We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes," said Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner and president. "In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas."

In-N-Out currently has restaurants throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas, with the Lone Star State being its easternmost expansion.

SUGGESTED:

"This expansion is significant for our Company,"Snyder said. "For many years, we’ve heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our Customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State."

In-N-Out plans to open its first Tennessee restaurants by 2026.

"I’m proud to welcome In-N-Out Burger, an iconic American brand, to the Volunteer State," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement. "Tennessee’s unmatched business climate, skilled workforce and central location make our state the ideal place for this family-run company to establish its first eastern United States hub. We thank In-N-Out for planting roots in Williamson County and creating new jobs for Tennesseans."

In-N-Out was founded by Harry and Esther Snyder and is still owned and operated by the Snyder family.

To celebrate its 75th Anniversary, In-N-Out will be hosting a special celebration festival this October in Pomona. You can read more details on that by tapping or clicking here.