'In our winning era': Eagles appear to troll Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift after win against Chiefs

Let's hope Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce, really know how to "shake it off!"

The Philadelphia Eagles held nothing back when celebrating their 21-17 comeback victory over Kansas City on Twitter Monday night.

"In our winning era," the tweet read after the nailbiting rematch of last year’s Super Bowl.

But that's not all! The tweet was the caption for a photo of a friendship bracelet that spelled out "Eagles win."

Both a nod to self-proclaimed Eagles fan Taylor Swift, and an apparent swipe at her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who fumbled the ball during the fourth quarter.

Eagles fans were left impressed by the "shady" tweet, praising it as "first-class trolling."

An Eagles victory all around! Go Birds!