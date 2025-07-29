Incident in Berlin Township under investigation: police

article

NJ State Police are investigating an incident that occurred in Berlin Township Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Berlin Township police say an incident occurred in the area of Haddon Avenue and Bate Avenue.

They say there is no threat to the public, but residents and drivers should avoid the area.

An increased police presence is expected near the scene.

NJ State Police are investigating the incident as they say no Berlin Twp. officers were involved.

Initial reports say a possible shooting cocurrent during the incident, but officials have yet to confirm those details.

Check back for more information.