At least 2 seriously injured, multiple officers shot in York County: officials

A shooting involving law enforcement is under investigation in York County, state officials say.

What we know:

According to reports from FOX 43, at around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, medics and police were at a scene in North Codorus Township.

Former PA Auditor General Eugene DePasquale confirmed multiple police officers were shot near the 1800 block of Harr Road in York County.

DePasquale says residents in the area are being urged to avoid the area due to a heavy police and medical personnel presence.

The shooting occurred about 115 miles west of Philadelphia.

The Associated Press says at least two people were seriously injured in the shooting. Those two people are receiving treatment at York Hospital, AP says.

A local school district issued a shelter-in-place order. However, neither the school nor the students were involved in the shooting, the district said, according to AP.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapirore was a situation involving law enforcement at the scene in York County.

What's next:

FOX 29 is headed to the scene.

Governor Shapiro will hold a presser in York at 6 p.m. EST.

We will continue to keep you updated as we get more information on the incident.