York County shooting: officials react after multiple officers shot and killed

The Brief An investigation is underway after officials say three officers were killed in a shooting in York County Wednesday. Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris said at a press conference Wednesday evening that two other officers are in critical but stable condition at York Hospital. Leaders from across the state reacted to the shooting on social media.



What we know:

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near Harr Road in North Codorus Township, according to former Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris said at a press conference Wednesday evening that the three officers who died were from the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Paris added that two other officers are in critical but stable condition at York Hospital following the shooting.

Officials said the suspect is also dead.

Federal agencies investigating police shooting

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro traveled to York County after the shooting was reported on Wednesday.

On social media, Shapiro advised those in the area to "please follow the directions of local law enforcement and the Pennsylvania State Police."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are at the scene in York County assisting local officials. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem added that her department was also monitoring the situation.

"We are praying for the victims and their families," Noem wrote on X. "This violence must stop."

At the press conference later Wednesday, the governor promised a full and thorough investigation into the incident. He additionally offered his thanks to both law enforcement and the medical professionals involved.

Local leaders react to officers shot

On X, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday said that he is "aware of the ongoing situation in York County," and that he is "praying for all involved."

Sens. John Fetterman and Brian McCormick also shared their thoughts for the victims on social media.

"This is awful news and a shocking day for York County, our police force and the entire community," Fetterman wrote.

McCormick said he and his wife Dina "are praying for those affected by the active shooting incident in York County. My team and I are monitoring the situation and offering our support."