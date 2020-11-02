Increased testing, blend of learning styles highlight Temple's spring semester plans

article

Temple University has announced some plans for the upcoming spring semester as they look safely bring students back to campus for a mix of in-person and virtual learning.

The preliminary plans were revealed in a letter sent to students on Monday.

"As we look to the spring semester, it appears that many of the challenges presented by the virus will continue into 2021. But as we look ahead, we are planning a semester that will allow more students to safely return to campus for an experience that, while still following strict health protocols, will provide additional in-person opportunities," the letter reads in part.

The university says they plan to adhere to city, state, and federal guidelines for a spring semester that will include a blend of course delivery options and 'robust' COVID-19 testing protocol. They also say they will remain committed to practicing the "four public health pillars" both on and off-campus.

School officials say while the virus continues to spread in communities across the country and in institutions of higher learning, strong testing and sanitizing protocols paired with community compliance have shown to be "fundamental in keeping case counts low."

While the new semester will feature a blend of learning options, the majority of spring classes will remain online. However, the number of courses with an in-person component has been expanded and will be taught in less dense classroom settings that are as safe as possible.

The spring course schedule is expected to be released Monday, with registration beginning Nov. 16.

As part of the enhanced testing program, school officials ay every student living in a residence hall or enrolled in an in-person course or clinical will be tested twice a week for the entire semester.

In addition, any faculty or staff whose work includes routine in-person interaction with students will also be eligible to be tested twice a week.

Students who live off-campus in the neighborhoods surrounding the university will be eligible to be tested once a week even if they are enrolled in a fully remote course load.

Students or employees regularly commuting to campus to use facilities and services can also be tested once a week.

Officials plan to release additional information regarding protocols and student services in the coming weeks.

