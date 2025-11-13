Independence Hall closes for preservation work ahead of 250th anniversary

The Brief Independence Hall will be closed from Nov. 13, 2025, to Jan. 28, 2026, for preservation work. The closure is part of preparations for the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Alternate experiences will be available for visitors during the closure.



Independence Hall is set to close for preservation work ahead of a major anniversary.

Independence Hall closure details

Independence Hall will be closed to visitors from Nov. 13, 2025, to Jan. 28, 2026, to allow preservation teams to complete essential interior work.

This closure is part of preparations for the 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

The National Park Service has been working on infrastructure repairs and improvements at Independence Square since March 2025.

This includes rehabilitation and preservation work in Congress Hall and Old City Hall.

Alternate visitor experiences

Visitors can still engage with the history of Independence Hall through alternate experiences provided by Independence National Historical Park.

The park encourages visitors to check their website for updated information and closure alerts.

The park is committed to offering meaningful experiences despite the temporary closure.

Visitors are advised to stay informed through Recreation.gov for notifications.